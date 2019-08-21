Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.28 Million

Brokerages expect that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will report sales of $47.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.34 million. Brightcove posted sales of $41.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year sales of $185.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.08 million to $185.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $203.10 million, with estimates ranging from $201.56 million to $204.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 68,190.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 11,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,379. The company has a market cap of $457.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

