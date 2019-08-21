Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) shares rose 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $4.94, approximately 16,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 635,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

BGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.82). Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $471.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Briggs & Stratton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 20,261 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile (NYSE:BGG)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

