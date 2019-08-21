Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, insider Mark Nunneley purchased 25,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 29,325 shares of company stock worth $240,444 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 1,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

