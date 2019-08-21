BP (LON:BP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $523.62

BP plc (LON:BP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.62 and traded as high as $501.00. BP shares last traded at $498.85, with a volume of 27,715,410 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on BP from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 653.13 ($8.53).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 522.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 542.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £316.89 ($414.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 179 shares of company stock worth $95,373.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

