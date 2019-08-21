Bonpay (BON) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Bonpay token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bonpay has a total market cap of $108,014.00 and $8,768.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonpay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00266883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.01312933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022039 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00092841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bonpay Profile

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonpay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.