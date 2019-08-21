Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $403.10.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $417.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boeing from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Boeing alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.75. 2,037,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,068. The stock has a market cap of $185.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.73. Boeing has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.