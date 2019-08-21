Bodhi [ETH] Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (BOE)

Bodhi [ETH] (CURRENCY:BOE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Bodhi [ETH] has traded up 80.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bodhi [ETH] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bytex and Gate.io. Bodhi [ETH] has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $4,266.00 worth of Bodhi [ETH] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.04845709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00047720 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001182 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bodhi [ETH] Profile

Bodhi [ETH] is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. Bodhi [ETH]’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,817,589 tokens. Bodhi [ETH]’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken . Bodhi [ETH]’s official website is www.bodhi.network . The official message board for Bodhi [ETH] is medium.com/@bodhitoken . The Reddit community for Bodhi [ETH] is /r/bodhiproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bodhi [ETH]

Bodhi [ETH] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bytex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi [ETH] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi [ETH] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bodhi [ETH] using one of the exchanges listed above.

