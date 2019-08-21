Bodhi 1-Day Volume Tops $232.00 (BOT)

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Bodhi token can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, LBank, Cobinhood and Gate.io. Bodhi has a market cap of $1.68 million and $232.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bodhi has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00266587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.01312506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00092800 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Bodhi

Bodhi launched on August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network . Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke

Bodhi Token Trading

Bodhi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, LBank, Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bodhi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

