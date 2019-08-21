Blocknet Market Capitalization Hits $7.77 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $10,697.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013008 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000231 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,046,074 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.