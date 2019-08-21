BlitzPredict Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $340,450.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003607 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000998 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00065337 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,569,838 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlitzPredict can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

