BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.3% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 484,542 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 46.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 416,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,073,000 after buying an additional 132,984 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 414,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,386,000 after buying an additional 68,510 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,258,000 after buying an additional 68,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.95. 7,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,313. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $492.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

