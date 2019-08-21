Bitrue Coin (BTR) Market Capitalization Tops $12.07 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0862 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $12.07 million and $1.00 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.97 or 0.04876634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,100,001 tokens. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.