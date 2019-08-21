Bitcoinus Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $1,609.00 and approximately $77,658.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00026767 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00163600 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004077 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,227.46 or 0.99550503 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00049499 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

