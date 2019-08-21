Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $1,878.00 and approximately $72,987.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002745 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00147718 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004098 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,089.91 or 1.00127655 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00050374 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

