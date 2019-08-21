Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $62,226.00 and approximately $2,705.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00268367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.01314669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00022034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00094526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 20,178,796 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.