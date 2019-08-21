Bitcoin Planet Price Reaches $0.0008 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $5,504.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00886002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00026312 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00242380 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003752 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003829 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

