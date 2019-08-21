Bitcoin Incognito Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19,908.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $390,028.00 and approximately $19,908.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Escodex, STEX and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 10,613,365 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Crex24, Escodex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

