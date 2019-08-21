Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Trading Up 17.3%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s stock price was up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44, approximately 123,602 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 613% from the average daily volume of 17,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Robert Jr. Leasure bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 126,619 shares in the company, valued at $277,295.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,414 shares of company stock worth $105,115. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.46% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

