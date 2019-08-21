Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.32

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €21.32 ($24.79) and last traded at €22.20 ($25.81), with a volume of 126893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €21.32 ($24.79).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBF. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.71 ($42.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.52 and its 200 day moving average is €28.83. The stock has a market cap of $894.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

