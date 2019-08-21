BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group (CNSX:BIGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc (CNSX:BIGG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

About BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group (CNSX:BIGG)

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc develops blockchain search and analytics solutions. The company offers BitRank, a proprietary risk-scoring tool that provides instant visibility into the history of cryptocurrency wallets; and Qualitative Law Enforcement Unified Edge (QLUE), which incorporates techniques and search algorithms to detect suspicious activity within bitcoin and cryptocurrency transactions.

