BidaskClub Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

UPLD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Upland Software to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $53.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Upland Software by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 129,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.