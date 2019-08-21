BidaskClub Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price target on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

BJRI stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Greg Trojan bought 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

