BidaskClub Downgrades Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RVNC. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.09.

Shares of RVNC opened at $11.18 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $500.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 149,952 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 331,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 112,193 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

