BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.20 (Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. BEST’s rating score has declined by 70.5% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.13 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BEST an industry rank of 202 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Several research firms have commented on BEST. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BEST from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BEST from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BEST
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
