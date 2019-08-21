Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 3.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.89. 16,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,602. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.74 and its 200 day moving average is $244.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

In related news, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,444 shares of company stock worth $2,061,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

