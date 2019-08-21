BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $266.42

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $266.42 and traded as high as $310.31. BBA Aviation shares last traded at $310.00, with a volume of 1,958,078 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351.33 ($4.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 297.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. BBA Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

About BBA Aviation (LON:BBA)

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

