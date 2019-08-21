Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Raised to $5.75

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $5.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 69.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. Barclays lowered Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Barrick Gold to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.52.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 18.77 and a beta of -0.24. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

