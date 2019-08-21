Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $185,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

