Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
Barrett Business Services stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $185,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
