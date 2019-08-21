Barclays Initiates Coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $52.71 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

