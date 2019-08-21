Banyan Network (BBN) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $194,887.00 and $19.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded down 38.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024727 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003653 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bibox, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

