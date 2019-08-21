Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 889,685 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

BAC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. 726,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,356,312. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

