Bancor Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Bancor has a total market cap of $23.29 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, LATOKEN, COSS and Tidex. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00269119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.01314629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00094425 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor’s genesis date was February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 68,828,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,795,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Kyber Network, COSS, Binance, LATOKEN, Upbit, Tidex, OKEx, Liqui, Bancor Network, ABCC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.