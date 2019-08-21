B. Riley Weighs in on One Liberty Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of One Liberty Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for One Liberty Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 306.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.