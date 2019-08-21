Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 1,687.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 1,178.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. 79,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,945. Avnet has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on Avnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

