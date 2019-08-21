Augur Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $108.94 million and $8.78 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $9.90 or 0.00096463 BTC on exchanges including Kraken, AirSwap, GOPAX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00266860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.01310986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00022623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00092484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Crex24, BitBay, Bithumb, Koinex, Gate.io, Binance, Mercatox, Cobinhood, BX Thailand, Upbit, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Kraken, Zebpay, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Bitsane, HitBTC, Bitbns, DragonEX, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Poloniex, Liqui, ABCC and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

