AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 2.7% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

NYSE T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,378,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,435,740. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

