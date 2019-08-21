Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.64

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $13.71. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 4,961 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.64 to C$13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 93.92, a current ratio of 93.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76. The stock has a market cap of $538.49 million and a PE ratio of 14.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.44%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

