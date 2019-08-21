Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,357,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 485,151 shares.The stock last traded at $0.44 and had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Financial by 68.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Financial by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 612,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Atlas Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

