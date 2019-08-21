Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,357,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 485,151 shares.The stock last traded at $0.44 and had previously closed at $0.41.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Atlas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.
About Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)
Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.
