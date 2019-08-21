Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,105. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $398.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director R Charles Shufeldt purchased 2,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $33,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 348,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1,750.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 33,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

