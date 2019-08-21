Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Astronics posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astronics will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Astronics.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRO. ValuEngine lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In other Astronics news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $82,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,128.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,670 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 635,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after buying an additional 81,109 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 85,218 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 3,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,696. Astronics has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astronics (ATRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.