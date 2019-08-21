Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 39.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 28.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

NYSE:AGO opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.