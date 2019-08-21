Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) COO Gene Mergelmeyer Sells 15,000 Shares

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Assurant stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.67. 335,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,332. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $125.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.21. Assurant had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

