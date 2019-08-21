Ark Market Cap Tops $25.29 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Ark has a market capitalization of $25.29 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034918 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000545 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 142,757,750 coins and its circulating supply is 113,443,488 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Binance, COSS, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

