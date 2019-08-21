Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of ADM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.51. 139,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,515. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 3,400 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.