Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) vs. Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Head-To-Head Survey

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Xperi and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 4 0 3.00 Applied Optoelectronics 3 7 1 0 1.82

Xperi currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.60%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.71%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Xperi.

Volatility and Risk

Xperi has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Applied Optoelectronics does not pay a dividend. Xperi pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 7.37% 22.90% 11.61% Applied Optoelectronics -16.22% -6.14% -4.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xperi and Applied Optoelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $406.13 million 2.45 -$280,000.00 $2.48 8.13 Applied Optoelectronics $267.46 million 0.72 -$2.15 million $0.53 18.21

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xperi beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies and intellectual property related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions combined with various other intellectual property to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and licenses 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

