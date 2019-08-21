Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Applied Materials worth $62,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $523,142,000 after purchasing an additional 627,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,190,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $483,486,000 after purchasing an additional 181,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,253,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,352,000 after purchasing an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 271,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

