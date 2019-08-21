Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $341.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.66. 11,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $17.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,133,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,810. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 353.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

