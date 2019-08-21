Appen (ASX:APX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Appen Ltd (ASX:APX) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$24.63 ($17.47) and last traded at A$24.51 ($17.38), 584,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$24.48 ($17.36).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.41, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.66.

In other Appen news, insider Mark Brayan sold 100,000 shares of Appen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$26.58 ($18.85), for a total value of A$2,657,600.00 ($1,884,822.70).

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Content Relevance and Language Resources.

