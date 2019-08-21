AppCoins Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and Binance. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $375,480.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00267019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.01314238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021835 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00092758 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000437 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Binance, BiteBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

