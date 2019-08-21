Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0013 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $19.17 million and approximately $612,729.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007305 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001765 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

